Wave of Hope: Father Stephen Wang

21 December

This Wave of Hope short reflection for Advent comes from Father Stephen Wang, Rector of the Venerable English College in Rome, one of the five seminaries training priests for England and Wales.

Fr Stephen found signs of hope in three places this year. Firstly in witnessing the number of enthusiastic and faithful pilgrims that have visited Rome for the Jubilee Year. Secondly in the faith and example of the seminarians training for the priesthood, and thirdly in the increasing number of young people finding their way to the Catholic Church.

“Despite all the difficulties that people face, there is a hunger for truth, for meaning, for beauty, and it’s leading many of them to Jesus, to the Bible, to the Mass, and to the Church. The real question is this: are we ready to welcome them and to lead them deeper in their journey of faith?”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Prefer listening to podcasts?

You can also listen and subscribe to Wave of Hope as an audio podcast series.

Subscribe using Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon/Audible.

Feed: cbcew.org.uk/feed/podcast/wave-of-hope/

Transcript

Hello, my name is Father Stephen Wang. I’m a priest from the Diocese of Westminster, and I work in Rome as Rector of the Venerable English College, one of the five seminaries for England and Wales.

Three things have given me hope in recent months, and perhaps they’re slightly connected. First, the number of pilgrims coming to Rome during this Jubilee Year and the enthusiasm and faith that they bring with them.

Second, the faith and example of the seminarians in our community here, young men training for the priesthood with such enthusiasm and generosity.

And third, recent news from England and Wales that many young people are coming back to their Catholic faith or discovering it for the first time.

These are wonderful signs, and they give me such hope. Despite all the difficulties that people face, there is a hunger for truth, for meaning, for beauty, and it’s leading many of them to Jesus, to the Bible, to the Mass, and to the Church. The real question is this: are we ready to welcome them and to lead them deeper in their journey of faith?