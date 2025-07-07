Vatican Vatican offers new guidance for Synod’s implementation phase Vatican offers new guidance for Syn... Synod » »

A new document from the Synod of Bishops is intended “to provide an interpretive key for understanding the implementation phase of the synodal process.”

Released by the Synod on Monday 7 June, Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod offers “local Churches throughout the world the world a shared framework that will make it easier to walk together” and promotes “the dialogue that will lead the whole Church to the Ecclesial Assembly,” set for October 2028 that will mark the culmination of the synodal process begun by Pope Francis in 2020.

Opening Pathways, Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod, notes that “the synodal form of the Church is at the service of its mission… it is the urgency of this mission that drives us to implement the Synod, a task for which all the baptised share responsibility.”

He says that the General Secretariat of the Synod, which prepared the new document, is at the service of the local Churches, ready “to listen to them, support their efforts, and, above all, contribute to animating the dialogue and exchange of gifts between the Churches.”

Pathways opens with an explanation of the implementation phase and its objectives, and goes on to describe the participants of the implementation phase, along with their tasks and responsibilities; to suggest how to engage with the Synod’s Final Document, the main point of reference for this phase of the Synod journey; and to offer advice on methods and tools that “can help shape our path during the implementation phase.”

“We convey” these pathways, says Cardinal Grech, “to the entire People of God, who are the subjects of the synodal journey, and in particular to the Bishops and Eparchs, to the members of the synodal teams, and to all those who are involved in various ways in the implementation phase.”

The aim, he adds, “is of making them feel our support and continuing the dialogue that has characterised the entire synodal journey.”

The full text of Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod can be found on the website of the Synod on Synodality, www.synod.va.

