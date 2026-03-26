Pope assures Archbishop of Canterbury of dialogue ‘in truth and love‘

Pope Leo XIV has sent a message to Sarah Mullally on the occasion of her installation as Archbishop of Canterbury, assuring her of his prayers and invoking “grace, mercy, and peace… in truth and love”.

The installation service, historically known as an enthronement, took place in Canterbury Cathedral on 25 March. In the presence of some 2,000 guests, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, it marks the symbolic start of Dame Sarah’s public ministry as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In his message, the Pope notes that the office entrusted to the new Primate of the Anglican Communion carries significant responsibilities, not only within the Diocese of Canterbury but also across the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion. He observes that she begins her ministry “at a challenging moment in the history of the Anglican family,” and prays that she may be strengthened with wisdom and guided by the Holy Spirit, drawing inspiration from Mary, the Mother of God.

Recalling the 1966 encounter

The message recalls the historic meeting in 1966 between Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey, when Catholics and Anglicans committed themselves to “a new stage in the development of fraternal relations, based upon Christian charity.” This commitment, he highlights, has borne fruit over the past sixty years.

In his message, the Pope refers to the work of the Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC), established following that encounter, stating that it has contributed to greater mutual understanding and has supported a more effective common witness, particularly in the face of contemporary global challenges.

At the same time, he acknowledges that the ecumenical journey has encountered difficulties. He recalls the 2016 Joint Declaration signed by Pope Francis and Justin Welby, which noted that “new circumstances have presented new disagreements.”

These differences, he adds, do not prevent Christians from recognising one another as brothers and sisters in Christ by virtue of their common baptism.

Thus, the Pope expresses his belief that dialogue should continue “in truth and love,” so that Christians may come to know together the grace, mercy and peace of God and offer these to the world.

Unity and common witness

Pope Leo XIV writes that the unity sought by Christians is directed toward the proclamation of Christ, recalling the prayer of Jesus, “that the world may believe”. He also cites an address of Pope Francis to Anglican Primates in 2024, which stated that divisions among Christians risk hindering their common vocation to make Christ known.

The witness of a reconciled and united Christian community, he affirms, contributes to the clarity of the proclamation of the Gospel.

The liturgy in Canterbury

The Pope’s message was delivered on Thursday, 26 March in Canterbury Cathedral at the conclusion of a common prayer service presided over by Archbishop Mullally and the Pope’s envoy, Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

The liturgy marks the 60th anniversary of the 1966 meeting between Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey. During the celebration, the same kneeler used in the 1982 encounter between Pope John Paul II and Archbishop Robert Runcie was used.

The 2026 Catholic delegation included Archbishop Flavio Pace, Secretary of the Dicastery; Cardinals Vincent Nichols and Timothy Radcliffe; Archbishop Bernard Longley of Birmingham, co-chair of ARCIC; Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster; Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark; Archbishop Leo William Cushley of Saint Andrews and Edinburgh; Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the United Kingdom and the chargé d’affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in London, Ante Vidović.

Source: vaticannews.va