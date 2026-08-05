CSSA – Board Secretary and Religious Life Groups Coordinator

Salary: £21,000

Contract: 3 days per week

Closing Date: 2359, 31 August 2026

Location: Home based with flexibility to travel for meetings

Apply: Please send a CV and a covering letter to: hr@cbcew.org.uk

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) is recruiting a Board Secretary and Religious Life Groups Coordinator committed to the ongoing development of the independent safeguarding inspectorate of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The successful candidate will demonstrate a deep understanding and experience of supporting a committed and dynamic Board and liaising with Catholic Religious Life Groups.

This is an important role contributing to the voice and experience of survivors informing the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture. We welcome applications with those with lived experience of Catholic church-related abuse.

Role

To provide administrative support to the CSSA Board Chair and members to help discharge their responsibilities effectively and to provide effective coordination of the independent safeguarding inspectorate relationships with Religious Life Groups of the Catholic church in England and Wales.