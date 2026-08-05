Recruitment

CSSA – Board Secretary and Religious Life Groups Coordinator

Wednesday, August 5th, 2026 @ 12:20 pm

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) is recruiting a Board Secretary and Religious Life Groups Coordinator

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Salary: £21,000
Contract: 3 days per week
Closing Date: 2359, 31 August 2026
Location: Home based with flexibility to travel for meetings
Apply: Please send a CV and a covering letter to: hr@cbcew.org.uk

Job description:Board Secretary/Religious Life Groups Coordinator

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) is recruiting a Board Secretary and Religious Life Groups Coordinator committed to the ongoing development of the independent safeguarding inspectorate of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The successful candidate will demonstrate a deep understanding and experience of supporting a committed and dynamic Board and liaising with Catholic Religious Life Groups.  

This is an important role contributing to the voice and experience of survivors informing the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture. We welcome applications with those with lived experience of Catholic church-related abuse. 

Role 

To provide administrative support to the CSSA Board Chair and members to help discharge their responsibilities effectively and to provide effective coordination of the independent safeguarding inspectorate relationships with Religious Life Groups of the Catholic church in England and Wales. 

  • To work with the Board Chair to agree Board timetable and schedule Board meetings. 
  • To liaise with Board Members to ensure that meetings are quorate in accordance with Board Standing Orders. 
  • To ensure that Board members are provided with all relevant and necessary papers well in advance of meetings to enable them to prepare for meetings effectively. 
  • To undertake minute taking as required and agree draft and final minutes with Board Chair.
  • To build effective administrative relationships with RLG’s to support the inspection work of the CSSA.
  • To liaise between Finance Teams and RLG’s to ensure effective billing and payment mechanisms are in place. 

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