Ukrainian Catholics in the UK to start using the Gregorian Calendar

Starting on Friday, 1 September 2023, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic community in the UK will join us in celebrating all fixed feasts in accordance with the Gregorian Calendar.

Back in February, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, announced the decision to transition from the Julian Calendar to the ‘new style’. This means that feasts such as Christmas, Epiphany and the Annunciation will be marked on the same dates as Western Churches.

“It was a decision made so that we could be more in union with our sisters and brothers where we live,” said Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family in London. “We are looking forward to being with you as of tomorrow. So this evening is New Year’s Eve!”

1 September marks the beginning of the new liturgical year for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.