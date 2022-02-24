Ukraine Ukrainian Bishop calls on government to support Ukraine as Russia invades CBCEW » International » Countries » Ukrainian Bishop calls on governmen... Ukraine » »

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the UK, has addressed his community and all people of good will as Russia invades Ukraine.

“The day that we have been hoping would never come has arrived. This morning we woke up to hear the news that Russia has unleashed its troops into an invasion of Ukrainian soil as well as firing missiles into Ukrainian territory.

“We have been inviting people of goodwill to join Ukrainian Catholics in the United Kingdom to pray for peace in Ukraine these last several weeks. I want to thank you all for these prayers and for standing with Ukraine. Now more than ever before your prayers and your acts of solidarity with the Ukrainian

people are needed.

“We call upon our government leaders and those in positions of power to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine against those who are waging this war upon the innocent citizens of Ukraine.

“We place the people of Ukraine under the protection of the Holy Family, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, the Most Holy Mother of God and ever-virgin Mary, and the holy and righteous St Joseph the Betrothed.”

London Rally

A rally in support of Ukraine and peace takes place at 10 Downing Street at 12pm, midday on Thursday 24 February 2022.

