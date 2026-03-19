Archbishop’s statement on House of Lords vote on the Crime and Policing Bill

Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool and lead bishop for life issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement following the House of Lords’ decision to keep clause 208 in the Crime and Policing Bill.

The clause decriminalises abortion up to birth in some circumstances.

Archbishop Sherrington expressed his distress at the decision and has warned that “this move is likely to lead to more late-term abortions putting pregnant women and their babies at risk. Many women could likely also face even greater risks of isolation, coercion, and pressure.”

The full statement is below.

If you are facing a difficult pregnancy, help is available through organisations such as Life or Pregnancy Crisis Helpline.

If you are seeking healing after an abortion, support is available through Rachel’s Vineyard.

Statement on the vote on clause 208 of the Crime and Policing Bill, in the House of Lords’ decision to keep clause 208

“I am deeply distressed by the decision by the House of Lords to reject Baroness Monckton’s amendment to remove clause 208 from the Crime and Policing Bill. The clause decriminalises on-demand abortion up to birth in England and Wales in some circumstances. This move is likely to lead to more late-term abortions putting pregnant women and their babies at risk. Many women could likely also face even greater risks of isolation, coercion, and pressure.

“I am grateful to all the Parliamentarians and advocates who have worked courageously to protect mothers and their unborn children from this move.

“I also recognise the many organisations who accompany women with practical support when faced with an unexpected pregnancy. The genuine hope they provide is now more urgent than ever. As we prepare to face this challenge, I encourage the faithful to support them in practical ways, including through prayer.

“Inspired by the example of the Holy Family, let us continue to defend the dignity of both the child in the womb and the mother.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool