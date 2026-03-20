Abortion Archbishop Mark O’Toole on abortion vote: We long for the day when we will truly be a “civilised society” CBCEW » Life Issues » Archbishop Mark O’Toole on ab... Abortion » »

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, has issued a statement following the House of Lords’ vote in favour of decriminalising abortion up to birth.

He said:

“The decision of the House of Lords to support abortion up to birth is not only deeply distressing it is also deeply disturbing. How have we got to a point in our society where we are willing to enact such terrifying legislation?

“We must all work and pray more intently so that mothers experiencing difficulty in pregancy are supported and can experience their child not as a problem but as a gift.

“I believe that future generations will ultimately look back on such a decision as akin to the historical support of slavery. We long for the day when we will truly be a ‘civilised society’ where all will cry, ‘Let these children live’!”