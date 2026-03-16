Archbishop’s statement ahead of the House of Lord’s votes on abortion decriminalisation and ‘pills-by-post’

Archbishop John Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement as peers prepare to vote on the Crime and Policing Bill on Wednesday, 18 March. The voting in the House of Lords could lead to the decriminalisation of abortion for women, for any reason, up to the point of birth.

Archbishop Sherrington also wants so-called ‘pills-by-post’ abolished and is asking peers to vote in favour of Baroness Stroud’s amendment to reinstate mandatory in-person medical consultations under such circumstances.

Statement

“As we approach these votes in the House of Lords, I urge Peers to support Baroness Monckton’s amendment to remove clause 208 from the Crime and Policing Bill the implementation of which would decriminalise abortion for women, for any reason, up to the point of birth. If not removed, this clause would represent a radical departure from our current law, further threatening the dignity of the unborn child. The clause is not supported by the British public.

“Apart from the further threat clause 208 poses to the lives of unborn babies and the health of their mothers, this change would leave women more susceptible to coercion and abuse.

“I also ask peers to vote in favour of Baroness Stroud’s amendment to reinstate mandatory in-person medical consultations and thereby to abolish so-called ‘pills-by-post’ to which we have been opposed since its introduction. As well as leading to an increase in abortions in general, pills-by-post has led to a number of late-term, at-home abortions, which have also put the health of the mother in serious danger.

“Peers can be contacted through a Right to Life UK e-action.

“Please also join me in prayer to pray for our legislators and for a healthcare system that respects the dignity of both mother and baby.

“We acknowledge the efforts of many Peers who relentlessly fight toward attaining this goal, as well as the many individuals and organisations that offer real and compassionate support to pregnant women in difficulty.

“St Joseph, protector of pregnant women and the unborn, pray for us.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool

Act Now – Contact a Peer

As Archbishop Sherrington highlights, Right to Life UK has an online tool that helps Catholics, and those who agree with our stance, to take one final action before the vote to stop abortion up to birth becoming law.

It has a ‘No To Abortion Up To Birth’ campaign email tool with important new information that Peers need to see before voting on the Crime and Policing Bill on Wednesday, 18 March. Even if you have contacted Peers already, it’s really important to write again using this updated tool.

Please take action now and click here to email Peers.