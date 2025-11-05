Archbishop John Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement on the Crime and Policing Bill which is currently going through Committee Stage in the House of Lords. He urges peers to support the amendment to overturn clause 191 which would decriminalise abortion and threaten the life of unborn children, and calls for compassionate support and legal protection for pregnant women, mothers and their children.

Statement

“As the House of Lords scrutinises the Crime and Policing Bill, we remain deeply distressed by an existing amendment that decriminalises abortion for women and further threatens the fragile life of the unborn child (clause 191).

“This amendment would allow women to perform abortions at home, up to birth, regardless of the circumstances. Such a law places the health of women at greater risk as well as placing them at risk of coercion, as more women may use abortion pills to perform late-term, ‘DIY’ abortions. The amendment also threatens the lives of many more children, who could be aborted after the current 24-week limit.

“This is a dramatic proposed change in the law which surveys suggest is strongly opposed by the British public. It also weakens protections for women and children even further.

“I therefore urge members of the House of Lords to support the amendment, introduced by Baroness Monckton and other Peers, to overturn clause 191. I also ask Peers to support Baroness Stroud’s amendment to reinstate in-person medical consultations for women seeking to perform their own abortions.

“Pregnant women often choose abortion out of desperation and isolation. They need compassionate support and legal protection to be able to care for themselves and their children. Decriminalisation does not meet any of these needs, which need to be better addressed by society.

“In these decisive weeks, I ask you all to join me in prayer for Peers, who will be debating and voting on these amendments, for pregnant mothers, and for their unborn children.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Archbishop of Liverpool

Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference

