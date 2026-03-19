Archbishop Wilson: Unborn child “ignored and silenced” after vote to decriminalise abortion

An amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill tabled to prevent a change to the law that would decriminalise abortion up to birth in a number of circumstances has been voted down in the House of Lords by 185 votes to 148.

The Archbishop of Southwark, the Most Reverend John Wilson, has described the legislation as “frightening” and that it not only ignores the unborn child, but also raises “serious concerns for the safety of women”.

Archbishop Wilson said:

“This is a truly tragic moment for our nation. How can this frightening legislation, which, following Royal Assent, will permit the abortion of children right up until the moment of birth for any reason, have any place in a civilised society? We can never underestimate the challenges that women and men encounter facing difficult decisions.

“There is, however, another life involved which is now to be ignored and silenced. There are also serious concerns for the safety of women. While there is an even more difficult journey now to protect the unborn child, we must continue to speak up for the voiceless and work to protect the most vulnerable who are no longer protected by the law.

Archbishop Wilson also contrasts medical technological advancement with the aims of this law:

“As Christians, we affirm that each of us is loved by God and each of us is made in God’s image and likeness. Our innate human dignity is not something granted at birth, but exists from the moment of conception. The increasing advances that allow babies born prematurely to live full and happy lives stands in stark contrast to this legislation. This is fundamentally a matter of justice and this legislation, which favours some lives over others, increases inequality in our society.”