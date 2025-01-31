Praying for Racial Justice

This prayer can be used by individuals or parishes to pray for an end to racism and discrimination.

Heavenly Father, thank you for leading us, may we never falter on this journey we have undertaken. instead we offer you the difficulties and the challenges encountered on this road, knowing that each pilgrim step, taken in faith, and ln love for you and our brothers and sisters will bring us closer to that end which is your desire for us – justice for all your people.

Let the words of the Prophet ‘Let us go up to the mountain of the Lord that he may teach us his ways, that we may walk in his paths’ guide our thinking and decisions. Remind us again, Lord, that to achieve racial justice we must remind ourselves that all are equal, all are gift, all are brothers and sisters.

Other Prayers

These prayers were circulated for use on Racial Justice Sunday in previous years.

God of light and truth,

you call all men and women to live lives of holiness and justice.

Help us to see in one another: a heart which is tender, a mind which is humble

and a care for our brothers and sisters;

so that together we may build up the Body of Christ as a sign of hope and mercy for all.

We make this prayer through Jesus our Lord.

Amen.

—-

God of our past, present and future,

you created each one of us in your image and likeness,

help us to recognise you in each person.

As we pray for end to suffering caused by racism

lead us this day to walk with one another,

pray with one another and work together,

so that we create a future based on justice and healing,

where all can fulfil the hope you have for all peoples.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.