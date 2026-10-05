Sunday, 11 October – Saturday, 17 October 2026

This year’s campaign takes it’s inspiration from Matthew 22:1-14:

the servants went out into the streets and gathered all the people they could find, the bad as well as the good, and the wedding hall was filled with guests Matthew 22:1-14

A Message of Invitation

The message at the heart of this parable of Jesus and of Prisons Week 2026 is beautifully captured by N.T. Wright:

“Jesus’ love reaches us wherever we are but refuses to leave us as we are.”

God’s desire is that all would respond to his invitation, both good and bad. Both good and bad require God’s clothes of righteousness. None is worthy.

God seeks us out despite our behaviour and calls us to be changed; to take off the old and to put on the new.

Resources

Respond to the Invitation

And so, we invite you to respond to God’s invitation, maybe for the first time, maybe with renewed insight.

Join us in prayer this Prisons Week, praying for those across the criminal justice system:

Victims of crime

Offenders and those in custody

Families of all affected

Those working in probation, prisons, police, courts, and for chaplains

Those administering care and justice in communities

History

Prisons Week was founded by Bishop Victor Guazzelli in 1975. Since then, the Prisons Week group has prepared resources to enable the Christian community to pray for the needs of all those affected by imprisonment.

For nearly fifty years now, Prisons Week has prepared prayer literature to enable the Christian community, through individuals and churches, to pray for the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities, those working in the criminal justice system and the many people who are involved in caring for those affected by crime on the inside and outside of our prisons.

Prisons Week raises awareness and generates prayer. It motivates volunteers to step forward and give their time and gifts, in prisons and in their own communities. It provides an annual focus and reason for Christians to work together, building capacity and motivation to make a difference for people who are out of sight and often out of mind.

Prisons Sunday – the second Sunday in October – marks the beginning of the week of prayer each year, running through until the following Saturday.