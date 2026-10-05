11 October 2026

What is Prisoners’ Sunday?

Prisoners’ Sunday is the national day of prayer and action for prisoners and their dependents as marked by the Catholic Church and across the Christian denominations. It is a day to direct our thoughts and prayers to prisoners, their families and children. Prisoners’ Sunday is the time to reflect on how we as individuals, as a Church and as a community are serving those affected by imprisonment.

Prisoners’ families, prisoners and people with previous convictions often find themselves on the margins of society due to the social stigma associated with imprisonment. They are often forgotten or come lower down on the list of causes to ‘hold a hand out to’. But the gospel of Matthew 25: 36 reminds us of our duties towards them:

“I was in prison and you came to me.” Matthew 25: 36

Message from Bishop Richard Moth

Pact

Pact’s work embodies the Christian value of mercy and belief in the innate dignity of every human being. Through this campaign we ask you to engage with a core element of Catholic social teaching and put our faith into action.

Bishop Richard Moth, Liaison Bishop for Prisons, writes to all parishes in the Pact Prisoners’ Sunday Pack, to encourage support for this time of reflection, prayer and action everywhere on Prisoners’ Sunday.

Pact are grateful to parishes who are able to hold a second collection to support the work of Pact – and to individuals who may send a donation at this time. A second collection can also be arranged on an alternative date if that works better for your parish. Perhaps some supporters may be able to hold a simple fundraising event.

Download

Social Media Resources

Watch this video below for more information about Prisoners’ Sunday and how you can get involved.

Remember Me: A Catholic Approach to Criminal Justice

‘Remember Me’ is a document on criminal justice by the Department for Social Justice of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, exploring contemporary issues of criminal justice in the light of Catholic social teaching.

At a time of great challenge and opportunity for the criminal justice system, it is imperative to remember the common human dignity of all those affected and to accompany them in a journey of redemption.

We offer calls to action for the Catholic community, wider civil society and the UK Government and its criminal justice agencies, in the hope of creating a more just, merciful and effective criminal justice system. More information

__________

Download

__________