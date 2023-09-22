Migrants and Refugees

Principle 4 – Love The Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 10:20 pm

The fourth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We recognise the right of all people to flourish in their homeland; every nation has a duty to uphold this by working for peace, promoting good governance and tackling the causes of poverty

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for our politicians,
that their decisions may be guided by compassion
and that they may recognise the need to tackle the reasons why people may leave their homelands
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

