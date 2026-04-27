Pope Leo XIV holds audience with Archbishop of Canterbury

Pope Leo XIV held an audience on Monday, 27 April, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, and prayed with her in the Urban VIII Chapel in the Apostolic Palace.

In his greetings, the Pope shared his joy to receive the Archbishop during the Easter season, recalling the historic encounter between Pope St. Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey, which took place 60 years ago.

He also expressed appreciation for the ministry of the Anglican Centre in Rome, greeting its Director, Bishop Anthony Ball, who represents the Archbishop of Canterbury at the Holy See.

Pope Leo then shared his Eastertide greeting of Christ’s peace, which he said offers an invitation to all Christians.

“I have often mentioned that the peace of the risen Lord is ‘unarmed’,” he said. “This is because He always responded to violence and aggression in an unarmed way, inviting us to do likewise.”

Among Christians, he added, divisions weaken our ability to effectively bear Christ’s peace to the world.

“If the world is to take our preaching to heart,” he said, “we must, therefore, be constant in our prayers and efforts to remove any stumbling blocks that hinder the proclamation of the Gospel.”

Pope Leo recalled the many decades of efforts of theological dialogue between Catholics and Anglicans that have been made along the path to restore “complete communion in faith and sacramental life.”

Despite its complexity, he said, this ecumenical journey has borne fruit regarding various historically divisive issues, noting that the Anglican Communion is currently facing “many of these same questions at this time.”

“Nevertheless, we must not allow these continuing challenges to prevent us from using every possible opportunity to proclaim Christ to the world together,” he said.

Recalling the words of Pope Francis to Primate of the Anglican Communion in May 2024, the Pope said it “would be a scandal if, due to our divisions, we did not fulfill our common vocation to make Christ known.”

“For my part,” said Pope Leo, “I add that it would also be a scandal if we did not continue to work towards overcoming our differences, no matter how intractable they may appear.”

Concluding his address, the Pope thanked Archbishop Mullally for her visit and prayed that Anglicans and Catholics continue to journey together in friendship and dialogue, guided by the Holy Spirit.

Archbishop Sarah was joined at the papal audience by the Most Revd Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster; the Rt Revd Anthony Ball, Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome; the Revd Dr Matthias Grebe, National Adviser for Ecumenical Relations; and Canon Margaret Cave, Director for Episcopal Ministry.

In her address to Pope Leo, Archbishop Mullaly said:

“In our ecumenical journey, I believe the Holy Spirit is inviting us into a deeper practice of hospitality, not simply as welcome, but as a form of ministry: a willingness to make space for one another as those created in the image of God and called to grow more fully into his likeness. Already, we receive from one another gifts we cannot generate alone: depth in prayer, courage in witness, perseverance in suffering, and faithfulness in service. In these, our common witness is strengthened.”

Following the audience, Archbishop Moth said:

“I was very pleased to be part of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s audience with Pope Leo today. It is a further witness to the co-operation between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion. The Holy Father’s call to bring Christ’s message of peace to the world is a spur to our continued Christian witness and service to the common good; especially to the most vulnerable.”

Source: vaticannews.va