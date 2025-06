Photos Photo Gallery: Pope Leo XIV leads Mass at St Peter’s basilica as part of the Jubilee of Priests CBCEW » Communications » Photo Gallery: Pope Leo XIV leads M... Photos » »

Pope Leo XIV led a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica as part of the Jubilee of Priests at the Vatican, during which 32 new priests were ordained on Saturday, 28 June.

Photo Gallery

More photos are available on our Flickr page.