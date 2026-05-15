Bishop John Arnold elected President of Caritas Europa

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Bishop John Arnold has been elected President of Caritas Europa and will serve a four-year term, starting from May 2027, whilst continuing in his role as Bishop of Salford.

Elections for key positions in the organisation took place at its Regional Conference which was held in Zagreb, Croatia, from 4-7 May.

Caritas Europa is a network of 49 organisations from 46 countries, and the Regional Secretariat is its main statutory decision-making body. It is one of seven regional bodies in the Caritas Internationalis confederation.

Alistair Dutton, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, said:

“Congratulations to Caritas Europa’s new President-elect, Bishop John Arnold. In 2013, I went to the Philippines with him, during his 12 years as chair of CAFOD, to see the devastation caused by Cyclone Haiyan and how Caritas Philippines was responding.

“Now it’s a great pleasure to welcome him back into the family in his new role. I look forward to working with him again as he takes it up at Caritas Internationalis’ General Assembly next May.”

Bishop Arnold attended the Regional Conference where he learned of his election. Describing the impact of the organisation as “truly impressive,” he said:

“I feel very privileged to be able to take up a role in the work of Caritas at the European level. I have long been aware of the effective collaboration which exists between the Caritas agencies around the world and the impact that Caritas has on so many of the pressing issues that confront our world today.

“Closely allied to Gospel values and to Catholic Social Teaching, Caritas confronts the poverty and conflict which impacts on the lives of so many people. It is my hope that I can assist in promoting that work.”

Bishop Arnold will succeed President Msgr Michael Landau when he takes up his post in May 2027. The next mandate of the network’s governance runs from 2027-2031.