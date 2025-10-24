National event celebrates 60 years of Vatican II declaration on interfaith dialogue

Sunday, 26 October

On Sunday 26 October, representatives from six different religions will come together at St Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham to mark the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate.

Published on 28 October 1965, Nostra Aetate – ‘In Our Time’ – was a ground-breaking declaration of the Second Vatican Council focusing on the Catholic Church’s relations with non-Christian religions. It is still considered a foundational text for this important dialogue.

The national celebration of Nostra Aetate‘s diamond jubilee includes Sung Vespers with reflections from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist and Christian representatives, and a panel discussion titled ‘Dying to Live’ that will explore the challenges faced by Birmingham’s faith communities in end-of-life care settings.

Writing in the programme for the event, Archbishop Bernard Longley, host bishop and Chair of the Bishops’ Conference’s Department for Dialogue and Unity, described Nostra Aetate as ‘important’ and ‘relevant’ in today’s world:

“At the time of its publication, this short but very important declaration expressed a clear vision and intent on the part of the Catholic Church to recognise those ‘rays of truth’ and goodness reflected in other religions, so as to initiate and promote a deeper dialogue between us all.”

The Archbishop stressed that Pope Saint Paul VI’s call to fellowship in Nostra Aetate is a guiding principle we can take up today:

“Although these words were written over half a century ago, they remain as important and relevant as ever. Our friendship and dialogue with one another continue to bear much fruit through a mutual understanding and appreciation of the gifts that we share and of those truths we hold in common.”

In the same booklet, Bishop Patrick McKinney, Lead Bishop for Interreligious Dialogue, described how the declaration heralded a new era of understanding:

“It was a call to reject prejudice and embrace the universal dignity of every human person as created in the image and likeness of God. It paved the way for a new era of understanding, particularly in Catholic-Jewish relations, and it promoted respect for all religions.

“For six decades the principles of this document have inspired and guided countless initiatives for dialogue, reconciliation and cooperation on the part of the Holy See and Catholic dioceses all around the world.

This national celebration provides the Catholic Church in England and Wales with an opportunity to express gratitude to colleagues from other religions for the warmth of the interreligious dialogue and the close working relationships that have been built up over those years, as well to renew its commitment to fruitful interreligious dialogue.

Watch

A livestream of the Sung Vespers from St Chad’s Cathedral will be available from approximately 3:30pm.

Booklet

A booklet for the national event for the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate can be downloaded here.

Image derived from an original: © Ned Trifle on Flickr CC BY-NC-SA 2.0