Vatican message to Jain community encourages ‘virtuous’ use of media resources to build peace

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Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, has written to the world’s Jains to mark their forthcoming Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Diwas celebrations.

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Diwas falls on Tuesday, 31 March – the 90th day of the year. On this day, Jains celebrate the birth of the 24th Tirthankara, or Supreme Preacher, Shri Mahavir Bhagwan — Lord Mahavir — the last Tirthankara of this time cycle.

The Dicastery’s theme for the message is Christians and Jains: Promoting a virtuous use of media resources to build fraternity and peace.

Media platforms, the Cardinal writes, play a major part in most people’s lives, greatly influencing public opinion. But in usage terms, there are pros and cons. Cardinal Koovakad asserts that acting responsibly is paramount:

“Media resources have a profound influence on the lives of individuals and societies. Because of their accessibility and widespread use, they play a major role in shaping public opinion, cultural norms and collective behaviour. While media platforms can promote understanding and cooperation among peoples and religions, they can also spread misinformation and polarising narratives that fuel conflict… those who create and manage media content — owners, publishers, journalists, content creators and technical experts — must hold themselves to high ethical standards. Their work should place truth, respect and human dignity at the centre of communication. Audiences, too, share this responsibility.”

Echoing St John Paul II’s observation that all forms of media are wonderful ‘gifts of God’, the Cardinal did sound a warning note about digital communications and the need for an authenticity of encounter:

“Virtual connections can never replace genuine person-to-person relationships. Therefore, parents, teachers and religious leaders, in particular, must lead by example, promoting a responsible use of media and contributing to a culture of fraternity and peace.

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham and Lead Bishop for Interreligious Dialogue for the Bishops’ Conference, added his message to Jains as they prepare to celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Diwas:

“I warmly welcome this message as an encouragement for Jains and Catholics here in the UK to work together, in our use of digital communications, to promote ‘a more fraternal, peaceful and compassionate human family’.”

Full Vatican Message

Dear friends,

On the occasion of the birthday of Tirthankar Mahavir, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue conveys its warmest congratulations to all members of the Jain community. May this joyful feast strengthen the bonds of love and unity within your families and communities, and bring blessings of peace, health and happiness to all.

In our time, media resources have a profound influence on the lives of individuals and societies. Because of their accessibility and widespread use, they play a major role in shaping public opinion, cultural norms and collective behavior. While media platforms can promote understanding and cooperation among peoples and religions, they can also spread misinformation and polarizing narratives that fuel conflict. In this context, we wish to share some reflections on how Christians and Jains together can encourage a wise and virtuous use of media to promote fraternity, peace and harmony among persons and communities.

As Saint John Paul II observed, all forms of media — print, electronic and social — are wonderful “gifts of God” (Message for the 23rd World Communications Day, 7 May 1989). Their proper role is to foster truth, safeguard human dignity and promote the common good. When used responsibly, they become valuable instruments for promoting the good of humanity. In particular, digital platforms and social media offer remarkable opportunities for making connections in unprecedented ways; at the same time, they also demand greater moral responsibility from all who use them.

For this reason, those who create and manage media content — owners, publishers, journalists, content creators and technical experts — must hold themselves to high ethical standards. Their work should place truth, respect and human dignity at the center of communication. Audiences, too, share this responsibility. Readers, viewers and listeners must exercise prudence in choosing the content they consume and share. All users of media are called, therefore, not only to avoid spreading harmful content such as false information or malicious propaganda, but also to promote messages that foster harmony.

This is especially important for young people, who should be guided and educated to engage with media in ways that promote learning, growth and respect for their deepest values. Digital platforms and social networks can offer them valuable opportunities to share messages that foster friendship, dialogue and understanding among people of different cultures and religions. At the same time, it must be remembered that virtual connections can never replace genuine person-to-person relationships. Therefore, parents, teachers and religious leaders, in particular, must lead by example, promoting a responsible use of media and contributing to a culture of fraternity and peace.

In this spirit, may Christians and Jains — together with people of other religious traditions and all persons of good will — work side by side to promote a wise and ethical use of media resources. In a world increasingly shaped by digital communication, such cooperation would help build a more fraternal, peaceful and compassionate human family.

We wish you, once again, a Happy Shri Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Diwas!

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad

Prefect

Msgr. Indunil Kodithuwakku J. Kankanamalage

Secretary