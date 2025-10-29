Interreligious Dialogue

Photos: National Nostra Aetate anniversary event

Wednesday, October 29th, 2025 @ 4:43 pm


The national event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate took place at St Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham on Sunday 26 October. Nostra Aetate – ‘In Our Time’ – was a ground-breaking declaration of the Second Vatican Council focusing on the Catholic Church’s relations with non-Christian religions.

Here’s a photo gallery from the event. You can browse two galleries on our Flickr channel. One for the sung vespers in the cathedral, and one for the interfaith panel discussion on end-of-life care.

