Photos: National Nostra Aetate anniversary event

The national event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate took place at St Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham on Sunday 26 October. Nostra Aetate – ‘In Our Time’ – was a ground-breaking declaration of the Second Vatican Council focusing on the Catholic Church’s relations with non-Christian religions.

