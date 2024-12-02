Material for each day of Week of Prayer

Materials for each of the eight days of prayer. The biblical texts for each day highlight in turn key statements of the Nicene Creed.
Also in this SectionIntroduction to the Worship Service > Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Welcome >
The texts provided for personal or communal prayer for each of the eight days include two scripture readings and a psalm. The biblical texts for each day highlight in turn key statements of the Nicene Creed.
Day 1: The fatherhood and motherhood of God who rules the universe.
Day 2: Creation as God’s work.
Day 3: The Incarnation of the Son.
Day 4: The Paschal Mystery: Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus.
Day 5: The Holy Spirit, breath of God.
Day 6: The Church: Community of believers.
Day 7: Baptism into the Death and Resurrection of the Lord.
Day 8: Waiting for the Kingdom.
Photo: © Bose Monastery by Jim Forest
Ancient writers recognise the qualities of both Father and Mother in God, as Clement of Alexandria, notes, in God’s ‘compassion he has become for us mother’.