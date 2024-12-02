Material for each day of Week of Prayer

The texts provided for personal or communal prayer for each of the eight days include two scripture readings and a psalm. The biblical texts for each day highlight in turn key statements of the Nicene Creed.

Day 1: The fatherhood and motherhood of God who rules the universe.

Day 2: Creation as God’s work.

Day 3: The Incarnation of the Son.

Day 4: The Paschal Mystery: Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus.

Day 5: The Holy Spirit, breath of God.

Day 6: The Church: Community of believers.

Day 7: Baptism into the Death and Resurrection of the Lord.

Day 8: Waiting for the Kingdom.

Photo: © Bose Monastery by Jim Forest