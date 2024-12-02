Day 2: Creation as God’s work

Scripture Readings

Genesis 1:1-5

Psalm 148:1-14

Romans 8:19-23

Commentary

Theophilus of Antioch wrote in the second century: “God cannot be seen by human eyes, but is seen and perceived through his providence and works. Just as one who sees a fully equipped ship entering port assumes that it has a pilot to guide it, so we must perceive that God is the pilot of the entire universe, even though he is not visible to the eyes of the flesh because he is incomprehensible.” Isaac of Nineveh wrote centuries later that the “first book given by God to rational beings is the nature of created things. Instruction by means of ink was added after the transgression.” These words that you are now reading are printed in ink on a page, or reproduced electronically online, yet they can only dimly represent then mark of God on creation. If we cannot marvel at God’s work as Creator, we cannot marvel.

Reflection

As we dare to love life

we must know pain,

as love means knowing loss.

As you, our God, who has known

lost love

and faith bought by futility,

give us the strength

to dare to love each other

beyond the agony of rejection.

Questions

We believe that God is present in all of creation although his presence is sometimes difficult to perceive. How is God present in your experience of creation?

Creation is a gift of God subjected to suffering, often inflicted by human beings. How are the churches in your community working to heal the suffering of creation where you are?

How does recognising God as Creator influence your view of the diversity of human life?

Prayer

We praise you and give you thanks,

God of steadfast love,

for the great signs of your favour

and your mercy for the whole creation.

You have made all things:

you declared them to be good,

and you love all that brings life.

We proclaim, O Lord, your glory

seen in the immense starry vastness of

the universe and in the smallest

seed of life.

We give thanks for the works of

your hands

and the creation of all people.

Blessed are you for the air that gives

us life.

Blessed are you for the earth that

nourishes us.

Blessed are you for the water that

quenches our thirst.

Blessed are you for the fire that

warms us.

Lord God, Father of lights,

strengthen our hearts in expectation

and hope

as we work for unity and together seek

the harmony of all creation.

Let us be burning lamps,

until the day of the coming of your

Son in glory,

with all his saints in the everlasting

kingdom.

Blessed are you, now and forever, and

to the ages of ages.

AMEN.

Go and Do

(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)



Personal: Explore creative ways to pray, through art, craft, or in nature.



Local: Seek out a church or group near you that is taking action to care for the

natural world. Find out how you can help them.



Global: Consider how your actions can cause damage to God’s world in places

far from you. What can you do to address this?