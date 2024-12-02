Day 3 – The Incarnation of the Son

‘In the beginning’ the God who lives in relationship with the Son and the Spirit, displayed his heart for his beloved image-of-God, likeness-of God, life-breathed-by-God human beings.
Jeremiah 33:14-16
Psalm 72:12-14
John 1:1-14
‘In the beginning’ the God who lives in relationship with the Son and the Spirit, displayed his heart for his beloved image-of-God, likeness-of God, life-breathed-by-God human beings. Such was his commitment that not even the betrayal of human sin separated him from his unyielding love of those He created. Without him, we find ourselves untethered from that which allows us to live life as our best selves. We lose our true identity. The giving of his divine Son to join us in our humanity becomes our plumb-line
of purpose.
“He became human, so that we who die as human beings might live again, and death should no more reign over us.” – Athanasius of Alexandria.
This shockingly subversive act, if we receive it, must inform every aspect of our lives as we endeavour to inhabit his mindset, revealed through the gospels. He who made himself nothing became a servant out of love and calls us, his people, to love him and others dynamically in all manner of creative ways.
“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father full of grace and truth.” – John 1:14
Am I a gong?
Do I clang like a cymbal?
Do I argue,
break relationship?
Accuse?
Judge?
Am I wise, straight speaking and know
all things?
Do I give away everything?
Do I fast almost to death?
Do I do all things but fail to love?
Know, dear one, wherever you place yourself, above or below,
you are found, loved, rejoiced in
and protected beyond imagination.
It is in weakness you are powerful.
Allow servanthood to display your best self.
Word of God
to teach us how to love.
May we allow you to share our life in
all things.
Lord God, our Father,
draw our eyes to you
so that together as your people,
we may walk from darkness embracing
the light of your face
revealed to us in Jesus,
your beloved Son, our brother and
Saviour,
who lives alongside You, at your
right hand
now and for eternity.
AMEN.
(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)
Personal: Reflect on the human ordinariness of Jesus’ life – his travelling, eating,
talking, resting. Where in your ordinary daily routines do you meet Jesus?
Local: Jesus calls us to meet him through our love and care for others (Matthew
25:40). Who in your community needs to be cared for and how can you help them?
Global: Choose three places around the world to pray for regularly. Learn about
those places to inform your prayers and actions.