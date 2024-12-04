Day 7 – Baptism into the Death and Resurrection of the Lord

John Chrysostom in Constantinople in the late 4th century wrote that in Baptism God lavishes upon us an “excess of his grace.”
Micah 7:18-19
Psalm 51:1, 10, 12
Matthew 28:16-20
John Chrysostom in Constantinople in the late 4th century wrote that in Baptism God lavishes upon us an “excess of his grace.” It comes like fire in our souls, transfiguring the ore of us into gold, “burning up the ‘image of the earthy’, and producing ‘the image of the heavenly,’ fresh coined, bright and glittering, as from the furnace-mould.”
Ambrose of Milan, writing around the same time, says: “you dared not lift up your face towards heaven, you turned your eyes towards the earth, and suddenly you received the grace of Christ … Lift up, therefore, your eyes to the Father, who has begotten you through baptism, to the Father who has redeemed you through the Son, and say,‘Our Father!’ What once within us imprisoned our gaze downwards in shame upon the dust and dirt of the earth melts, releasing our eyes heavenwards to cry out ‘Abba, Father’.”
Christ has buried your past
in the tomb with him
so that you can rise
in God womb of love
to new life
– begin again –
rise ever more
in Divine Yes to you.
God is taking care of your future.
It is an eternal one.
It has already begun.
You are soaked in it Christian,
dripping with it.
With gratitude beyond all
possible language
we praise you, O Lord, and glorify
your name.
For having called us to the trusting of
faith in baptism,
for the communion we share in the
New Covenant,
for the unity we already enjoy and your
presence in the holy Church:
we praise you, O Lord, and glorify
your name.
For the witness of persecuted Christians,for the suffering of their martyrdom,
for their participation in
Christ’s passion:
we praise you, O Lord, and glorify
your name.
For all servants of communion,
for those who pray and work for the
reconciliation of churches,
for those who lay down their lives in the
service of unity
we praise you, O Lord, and glorify
your name.
Hasten the day, we beg you,
of the full mutual recognition of
our churches
that communion you desire,
and for which your Son prayed.
We ask this in the power of the Holy
Spirit.
AMEN.
(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)
Personal: Reflect on a transformative moment in your journey of faith. Share your reflection with others.
Local: Organise an ecumenical walk or pilgrimage together with Christians from other traditions.
Global: What has your faith freed you from? What has it made you free to do? Consider how you can live out the liberative power of faith by acting to help free those who are oppressed.