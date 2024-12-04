Day 7 – Baptism into the Death and Resurrection of the Lord

Scripture readings

Micah 7:18-19

Psalm 51:1, 10, 12

Matthew 28:16-20

Commentary

John Chrysostom in Constantinople in the late 4th century wrote that in Baptism God lavishes upon us an “excess of his grace.” It comes like fire in our souls, transfiguring the ore of us into gold, “burning up the ‘image of the earthy’, and producing ‘the image of the heavenly,’ fresh coined, bright and glittering, as from the furnace-mould.”

Ambrose of Milan, writing around the same time, says: “you dared not lift up your face towards heaven, you turned your eyes towards the earth, and suddenly you received the grace of Christ … Lift up, therefore, your eyes to the Father, who has begotten you through baptism, to the Father who has redeemed you through the Son, and say,‘Our Father!’ What once within us imprisoned our gaze downwards in shame upon the dust and dirt of the earth melts, releasing our eyes heavenwards to cry out ‘Abba, Father’.”

Reflection

Christ has buried your past

in the tomb with him

so that you can rise

in God womb of love

to new life

– begin again –

rise ever more

in Divine Yes to you.

God is taking care of your future.

It is an eternal one.

It has already begun.

You are soaked in it Christian,

dripping with it.

Prayer

With gratitude beyond all

possible language

we praise you, O Lord, and glorify

your name.

For having called us to the trusting of

faith in baptism,

for the communion we share in the

New Covenant,

for the unity we already enjoy and your

presence in the holy Church:

we praise you, O Lord, and glorify

your name.

For the witness of persecuted Christians,for the suffering of their martyrdom,

for their participation in

Christ’s passion:

we praise you, O Lord, and glorify

your name.

For all servants of communion,

for those who pray and work for the

reconciliation of churches,

for those who lay down their lives in the

service of unity

we praise you, O Lord, and glorify

your name.

Hasten the day, we beg you,

of the full mutual recognition of

our churches

that communion you desire,

and for which your Son prayed.

We ask this in the power of the Holy

Spirit.

AMEN.

Questions

Christians are baptised into the dynamic love that is the death and resurrection of Christ. What does your baptism mean to you today?

Sin disfigures us in various ways, both personally and across the fabric of our communities. Through baptism, God liberates us. How can you live this freedom and the creative possibilities of love towards others in your area?

Given the different Church traditions and practices we have received, how does confessing together “one Lord, one faith, one baptism” (Ephesians 4:5) affect our relationships with other Christians near and afar?

Go and Do

(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)



Personal: Reflect on a transformative moment in your journey of faith. Share your reflection with others.



Local: Organise an ecumenical walk or pilgrimage together with Christians from other traditions.



Global: What has your faith freed you from? What has it made you free to do? Consider how you can live out the liberative power of faith by acting to help free those who are oppressed.