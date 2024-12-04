Day 8 – Waiting for the Kingdom

Scripture Readings

Revelation 21:1-4

Psalm 85:8,10-12

Luke 12:35-40

Commentary

The Nicene creed concludes that we look forward to the resurrection of that which is dead and to life in the age to come. As Christians we believe in hope, even in the darkest of places, even in death. It is the transforming love of God that dares us to hope. Isaac of Nineveh writes, “whoever lives in love in this creation breathes the life coming from God”, declaring that “love is sufficient to nourish.”

Love is at the heart of the Kingdom of God, here on earth and also in heaven, where there will be no more death or division and all tears will be wiped away. As we pray for greater Christian unity in this life, we are to live lives of love and service to others. Christ embodied a life of love. Dorothee Solle writes, “Christ made God manifest by making invisible people visible – the poor, women, all those deprived of their rights.” In our pursuit of greater unity, we work to make God’s love for all known and we wait in hope for the fulfilment of God’s Kingdom.

Reflection

What joy is there in hope?

What joy is there in unity?

We are hungry on the road,

and in God we are nourished.

When shall we be satisfied?

Only when we feed our sisters

and brothers.

Reaching out to humanity,

welcoming the stranger.

Touching creation as we watch

and wait.

For a time when righteousness

and peace kiss.

Keep your lamps burning, keep watch.

For there is joy in unity, there is joy

in hope.

In this hope we sing ‘alleluia’.

Questions

Consider how you are embodying signs of the coming Kingdom in the world today.

In Luke Chapter 12 we are called to ‘keep our lamps burning’ and be ready for the coming of the Kingdom. How are the churches in your local area preparing?

Where are you seeing signs of hope in the present age?

Prayer

God of hope, you promise that the

poor in spirit will inherit the

Kingdom of Heaven.

Bring new life to those who trust

in you.

Christ, you know the pain of division,

yet in sadness you teach us the way

of consolation.

Help us to remember that you are the

joy that cannot be removed.

Jesus, you cast down the powerful,

promising to clothe the

peacemakers with a glorious robe,

calling them the Children of God.

Make us bearers of your peace.

Christ of mercy and compassion, you

forgave the thief who died with you

on a cross.

Remember us all when you come into

your kingdom.

AMEN.

Go and do

(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)



Personal: Who is made to feel invisible or overlooked in our world today? What can you do to reach out to someone in that position?



Local: Find out about an individual or community dedicated to bringing hope to a divided world. Think about how you and your church can follow their example

or join their work.



Global: Learn more about the World Council of Churches (WCC) at www.oikoumene.org. How can you support the WCC’s work of promoting Christian unity in prayer and action?