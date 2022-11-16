Plenaries

Mass for Deceased Bishops

Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered in the chapel at Hinsley Hall to celebrate a special Mass for deceased bishops.

The Mass took place at lunchtime on Tuesday, 15 November at the Diocese of Leeds’ Pastoral, Conference and Retreat Centre where the bishops have been meeting for their biannual plenary sessions.

The Mass was offered and prayers were said for two bishops who have died recently.

Bishop Howard Tripp served as an Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark from 1980-2004. He died aged 95 on Monday, 3 October 2022.

Archbishop Mario Conti was a retired Archbishop of Glasgow. He died peacefully aged 88 on Tuesday, 8 November, after a short illness.

