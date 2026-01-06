Marriage Week 2025

A Christian marriage is rooted in faith; that means faith in God, as the giver of life and the one who promises eternal life to those who believe in him.
7-14 February
Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, Bishop Bosco MacDonald, heralds marriage as a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.
As we begin Marriage Week, we invite you to pray this novena each day for the vocation of marriage.
In the Scriptures, marriage develops as a divinely ordained covenant between a man and a woman which sustains physical, emotional and spiritual intimacy.
A series of short testimonies for Marriage Week focusing on what gives couples 'Hope in Marriage'.