Marriage Week 2025

A Christian marriage is rooted in faith; that means faith in God, as the giver of life and the one who promises eternal life to those who believe in him.

7-14 February

Bishop's message for Marriage Week

Bishop's message for Marriage Week

Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, Bishop Bosco MacDonald, heralds marriage as a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.

Novena for Marriage Week 2025

Novena for Marriage Week 2025

As we begin Marriage Week, we invite you to pray this novena each day for the vocation of marriage.

Marriage in the Bible

Marriage in the Bible

In the Scriptures, marriage develops as a divinely ordained covenant between a man and a woman which sustains physical, emotional and spiritual intimacy.

What gives us 'HOPE' in Marriage?

What gives us ‘HOPE’ in Marriage?

A series of short testimonies for Marriage Week focusing on what gives couples 'Hope in Marriage'.