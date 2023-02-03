Prayer for Marriage Week

National Marriage Week was first celebrated in February 2012 with the goal of promoting commitment to a culture of life and family love – not only in the Church, but also within the civic community. The initiative seeks to strengthen marriages, support and encourage married couples, reduce the instances of marital separation, and make the lay faithful more aware of the grace of the nuptial sacrament.

We promote marriage as an important institution that all of society should uphold and celebrate.

Let us pray in thanksgiving for the vocation to marriage during Marriage Week.

Prayer

God our Father,

we pray in thanksgiving for the vocation to marriage

and for each couple that you join together in order to make a family.

We ask that every marriage brings each couple closer to you and closer to holiness.

We pray for those who are struggling in their marriage at present,

that they can make it through this tough time

and support each other in their differences.

We make this prayer through Christ, your Son, our Lord.

Amen.