National Marriage Week Novena

This Novena focuses on the Bible texts for the Sunday readings during Marriage Week with an accompanying daily petition; however, we also encourage you to add your own personal intentions as a part of the prayer.

Day 1: Thanksgiving for the vocation of marriage.

He provides food for those who fear him;

he remembers his covenant forever.

Psalm 111:5

Let us pray for the vocation of marriage, for the covenant of love that it offers to those who are still discerning and those who are already married. In this Sacrament, may God’s covenant love be mirrored in every marriage and may his grace continue to feed and enrich all couples.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Lord, we pray in thanksgiving for the vocation to marriage

and for each couple that you join together to make a family.

We ask that every marriage brings each couple closer to you and in holiness.

We pray for those who are struggling in their marriage at present,

that they can make it through this tough time

and find hope and consolation in You.

We pray that this Jubilee year can be a year of hope for marriages,

with your gentle guiding hand through each

action, decision, discussion and event.

We make this prayer through Christ, your Son, our Lord.

Amen.

Day 2: Praying for couples preparing for marriage.

Then shall your light break forth like the dawn,

and your healing shall spring up speedily…Isaiah 58:8a

Let us pray for couples preparing for marriage and the ongoing journey this Sacrament calls them to. May God’s light and healing touch accompany them in their faith, in the commitments they are about to make, and in their future life to come.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 3: For recently married couples.

“You are the light of the world…” Matthew 5:14a

Let us pray for recently married couples, that the light of this Sacrament continues to shine in their relationship, in their family and friends – both near and far, and as a witness to the whole world.

(Mention your request here…)

We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 4: For families in general.

Is it not to share your bread with the hungry

and bring the homeless poor into your house…

Isaiah 58:7a

Let us pray for families, that they are a sign of the domestic church to everyone they meet – in their schools and work, parish and community. Through this sign, may all families show their care and compassion to those in need, and welcome them into the circle of their love.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 5: For grandparents.

“You are the salt of the earth…” Matthew 5:13a

Let us pray for grandparents who are the salt of the earth. May all children and adults respect and cherish their wisdom and experience, their faith and perseverance. May families learn from the great treasury of life that their grandparents embody and make time to love and care for them in their old age.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 6: For marriages that are struggling.

Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer;

you shall cry, and he will say, ‘Here I am.’

Isaiah 58:9a

Let us pray for couples who are struggling in their relationship. May they cry out to the Lord and hear his voice. May they not despair but trust in God’s presence amidst their darkness and pain, to bring comfort and peace in times to come. And provide them with good friends to support and encourage them.



(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 7: For openness to life in marriage.

He has shown his people the power of his works,

in giving them the inheritance of the nations.

Psalm 111:6

Let us pray that couples will be open to new life. May they trust in God’s creative purposes in their faith and marriage. And bring hope and courage to all couples who await new life or who care in different ways for children and families in this world.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 8: For those who work in ministries related to marriage.

He sent redemption to his people;

he has commanded his covenant forever.

Holy and awesome is his name!

Psalm 111:9

Let us pray for all those who work in different ministries to promote and support marriage and family life. We give thanks for our priests, deacons, religious and laity, who in God’s holy and awesome name, accompany couples and families in their journey of love and growth. May we continue to celebrate these ministries no matter the challenges, remembering God’s covenant forever.



(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

Day 9: For the holiness of all marriages.

Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness but will have the light of life.”

John 8:12b

Let us pray for husbands and wives, that they may follow the Lord God Almighty, all the days of their lives. May they walk in the Spirit – no matter the paths already taken, the roads yet to unfold. May they be guided by Christ and his true light, especially when life is hard. May they reflect your holiness O Lord, in the giving of themselves each day and in their hopes for tomorrow.

(Mention your request here…)



We pray the prayer for Marriage Week:

