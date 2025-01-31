Marriage Bishop’s message for Marriage Week Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, Bishop Bosco MacDonald, calls Marriage a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.  icon-home » Events » Marriage Week » Bishop’s message for Marriage...

As we mark National Marriage Week 2025 think about the huge importance of marriage in our lives and society. In a world that can be confusing and divided, hope shines brightly especially in this Jubilee Year. And the hope of marriage is that it becomes a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.

For Christians, marriage isn’t just a legal agreement, it’s a special promise between husband and wife, like the covenant between God and humanity. And God’s promises are always fruitful. Pope Benedict XVI once said, “Marriage is a way to save ourselves and our society”, because marriage is a source of hope, strength, and new beginnings for everyone involved.

In this way, marriage is a big act of faith and love, giving us the courage to take part in God’s amazing creation – a journey of unconditional love, just like God’s love. When two people get married, they promise to take care of each other, grow together in faith, and create a home where love, respect, and understanding are the rules. We’re made to love, just as God loves us, and this love isn’t just for one person, it’s for everyone around us.

National Marriage Week is a time for all of us to think about this special sacrament and how it can change lives. It’s a chance for married couples to strengthen their bond by being kind to each other, talking openly, and sharing experiences. And for all of us, as we celebrate the beauty of marriage this week, let’s make sure that we support and encourage couples in their journey. We can offer our contribution towards a culture that respects and values marriage, knowing that it’s the foundation for a happy and healthy society.

For people who are getting married or supporting others on their journey, may this National Marriage Week inspire us all to embrace the hope that marriage brings, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.