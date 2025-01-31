Marriage Week is an annual celebration offering the opportunity to support and promote marriage and family life. It is celebrated from 7-14 February.
7-14 February
A Christian marriage is rooted in faith; that means faith in God, as the giver of life and the one who promises eternal life to those who believe in him.
As we begin Marriage Week, we invite you to pray this novena each day for the vocation of marriage.
Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, Bishop Bosco MacDonald, calls Marriage a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.
Marriage Week is an annual celebration offering the opportunity to support and promote marriage and family life. It is celebrated this year from 7-14 February.