Marriage Week

Marriage Week is an annual celebration offering the opportunity to support and promote marriage and family life. It is celebrated from 7-14 February.

7-14 February

A Christian marriage is rooted in faith; that means faith in God, as the giver of life and the one who promises eternal life to those who believe in him.

Novena for Marriage Week 2025

As we begin Marriage Week, we invite you to pray this novena each day for the vocation of marriage.

Bishop's message for Marriage Week

Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life, Bishop Bosco MacDonald, calls Marriage a source of stability and happiness, showing us the endless love that God has for all of us.

Prayer for Marriage Week

Prayers of thanksgiving that can be used during Marriage Week.

Marriage Week 2024

