After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on 24 February 2022, the Executive Committee of Justice and Peace Europe has condemned the Russian aggression as “a serious violation to international law and as a threat to peace in Europe.” In a statement, Justice and Peace Europe made the following points:

We express our support and solidarity with Ukraine and its suffering people, we request all European governments to support the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in their efforts to welcome and accommodate refugees.

We ask the European Union, its member states and all European governments to stay united and to put in place an even harsher sanctions regime against the Russian authorities.

We admire the courage of Russian citizens who despite all sorts of repressions bravely take to the streets to protest against their government in the name of peace.

We implore His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and all Orthodox authorities in Russia to intervene with the political leadership in order to obtain an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the Ukraine territory.

We support the call of Pope Francis for a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday (2 March).

We hope and work for a new culture of peace in Europe, remembering in our prayers all civilian and military victims and their families.

Friday, 25 February 2022

The Executive Committee of Justice and Peace Europe