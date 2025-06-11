Bishop Hudson says peacebuilding is a vital aspect of international security

In response to the government’s recently announced Strategic Defence Review, Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Chair of the International Affairs Department at CBCEW, expressed the strong hope that the government will not neglect international peacebuilding efforts.

Bishop Hudson said: “I understand that the government has a very difficult decision to make given the current fiscal position and international environment.”

“However, if defence spending is to increase, it should not be at the expense of other ways of promoting peace and justice. Peacebuilding is a vital aspect of international security that must not be sacrificed to an increased emphasis on defence.”

Earlier this month the government announced the review, with wide-ranging measures, including building 12 attack submarines and a commitment to raise defence spending to 2.5% by 2027-28 with the aim of 3% by the next parliament.

Bishop Hudson added: “It is important to ensure that the expansion of military funding does not result in the diversion of resources away from foreign aid and support for the world’s poorest people. Without a balanced investment in diplomacy, multilateralism, and assistance to the poor as vital means of securing peace, we risk deepening the very crises we seek to prevent.

“I also hope that the UK approaches the development of autonomous weapon systems with great caution, always upholding the principle that machines must never replace human moral judgment or responsibility in matters of life and death.

“I urge our government leaders to remember that true security comes not only from strength, but also from compassion and active peacebuilding.”

