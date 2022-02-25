Invasion of Ukraine is an “outrage before God,” says Archbishop

The Most Reverend John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, has expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and has said his diocese will come together to respond to Pope Francis’ call for a day of prayer and fasting on Ash Wednesday:

“The shocking news of the invasion of Ukraine is an outrage before God and all right-thinking nations and peoples. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite in responding to the call of Pope Francis for a day of prayer and fasting this coming Ash Wednesday.

“We will fall on our knees before Christ, the Prince of Peace, praying for an end to this act of warfare.”

Archbishop Wilson will celebrate Solemn Sung Mass on Ash Wednesday, 2 March, with the blessing and imposition of ashes at 6pm in St George’s Cathedral.

“We welcome anyone to join us in St George’s Cathedral, Southwark for Mass followed by Eucharistic Adoration to pray for peace.”

Rosary

He also asked Catholics across his diocese to pray a rosary for peace on Ash Wednesday, saying:

“God’s plan for the world is peace, not disaster. We pray for Ukraine and her people, and for the world’s leaders. No one wins in war. Everyone wins in peace.”

Live Stream

All are welcome to attend St George’s Cathedral in person on the day or can take part via the RC Southwark live-stream on YouTube.