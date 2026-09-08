General Secretary for Pax Christi England & Wales

Contract: Full Time – 35hrs a week

Salary: £45k

Location: Hendon [North London]/Remote

Deadline: midnight 23 September 2026

Interviews: 8 October [in London]

Pax Christi England and Wales are recruiting a new General Secretary to lead our small team, working with individuals, groups, parishes, the Catholic hierarchy and the network of organisations who share our values, including Pax Christi International, our mother body.

Based in London, we are open to some remote working and flexible working hours; job share applications will also be considered.

Apply

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter with your personal statement (each no more than two A4 pages) to: Treasurer@paxchristi.org.uk