Recruitment

General Secretary for Pax Christi England & Wales

Tuesday, September 8th, 2026 @ 3:27 pm

Pax Christi England and Wales are recruiting a new General Secretary to lead their small team.

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Contract: Full Time – 35hrs a week
Salary: £45k
Location: Hendon [North London]/Remote
Deadline: midnight 23 September 2026
Interviews: 8 October [in London]

Job description: General Secretary

Pax Christi England and Wales are recruiting a new General Secretary to lead our small team, working with individuals, groups, parishes, the Catholic hierarchy and the network of organisations who share our values, including Pax Christi International, our mother body.

Based in London, we are open to some remote working and flexible working hours; job share applications will also be considered.

Apply

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter with your personal statement (each no more than two A4 pages) to: Treasurer@paxchristi.org.uk