Flame 2023 – The UK’s Largest Catholic Youth Conference

On 4 March 10,000 young people will fill OVO Arena Wembley, for an inspiring day of prayer, adoration, catechesis, reflection, celebration and praise.
The theme of Flame 2023 – which is exactly 150 days before World Youth Day in Lisbon – takes the WYD scripture “Mary arose and went with haste” and crystallises it into the theme, “Rise Up!”.
Rise up after the pandemic, Rise up as young Catholics, Rise up – as Mary did – for the surprising and beautiful adventure that is our Catholic faith.
In this film, Cardinal Vincent Nichols speaks to two young people who have been to Flame Youth Congress events in the past - Nnaemeka Anyamele and Grace Parker.