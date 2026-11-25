Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford and Lead Bishop for the Environment for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has issued a statement following the end of the COP31 summit which was held in Antalya, Türkiye from 9 to 20 November 2026.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the United Nations’ annual meeting held to assess progress in dealing with climate change.

Statement

“The inability of countries to reach an agreement at the COP31 summit in Antalya is both shocking and deeply disappointing. What should have been a meeting with a consensus between nations for progress towards a global good ended with no agreement or promise of the urgent action that is required to avoid what has been widely understood as an imminent ‘global catastrophe’. This was supposed to be a summit that committed parties to action – to a shared commitment to do what is necessary to protect the environment and the wellbeing of future generations.

“At the previous COP meetings, the need to move away from fossil fuels due to their damaging impact on our natural environment and on the livelihood of communities around the world was understood and agreed. But without confirmation of this action at COP31, the progress at previous summits becomes meaningless.

“As Pope Leo warned us in Magnifica humanitas, a refusal to accept the shared responsibility for international cooperation is dangerous and undermines the common good: ‘When politics abandons a long-term perspective and reduces itself to short-term calculations or sterile polarisations, then the language of the common good loses credibility, and, at the same time, social inequalities and divisions grow.’

“Of course, this lack of consensus at the climate summit does not excuse individual countries and groups of countries from taking action now. Every nation can make progress in transitioning to a carbon neutral economy. However, there must be a global strategy which includes a renewed sense of commitment from all countries to diffuse the growing tensions in the world so that nations can work together to address the serious challenges that face the planet.

“Leaders will be ultimately judged and held accountable by God, by our society and by future generations, on the extent to which governments work to promote justice and peace, protecting the well-being and flourishing of our planet, our common home. The health of our environment is the foundation for our future.

“As we countdown to COP32, countries must turn away from short-termism and narrow self-interest and adopt good custodianship for the sake of future generations.”