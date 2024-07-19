Education Bishop announces Jubilee date for schools

Bishop Marcus Stock, Chair of the Catholic Education Service (CES), has written to diocesan schools commissions informing them that Friday 24 January will be the launch day for schools to mark the year of Jubilee in 2025.

On that date, Catholic schools and colleges can come together to celebrate the launch of the Jubilee. They are also encouraged to make a ‘Jubilee Pledge’, for the common good, to advance justice and harmony, and to refresh and renew their mission statements.

In his letter Bishop Stock writes:

“The theme of Jubilee 2025 is ‘Hope’, the hope that comes from knowing we are loved by God, the hope we can bring to those in most need, and the hope we can bring to our common home, the earth.

“There will be opportunities for the whole school community to experience the joy of sharing their faith in prayer and worship, and take action together as pilgrims of hope “in service to God’s kingdom of love, justice and peace.”

He also refers in the letter to a forthcoming framework for schools to celebrate the Jubilee year alongside local diocesan plans.

The framework is being produced by the CES, CAFOD, and the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) with support from Cymfed, the youth ministry federation. The aim is to enable the Catholic education sector to mark the Holy Year together as a significant and memorable moment in the lives of children and young people.

You can read Bishop Stock’s letter, titled ‘Jubilee Year 2025: Pilgrims of Hope’ on the CES website.