Bishop Moth highlights the ‘vital role’ of entrepreneurs and business-owners

Bishop Richard Moth has welcomed the addition of the upcoming ‘Jubilee for Entrepreneurs’, 4-5 May, explaining that “the Church recognises the vital role of business in promoting the common good”.

Bishop Moth, Chair of the Department for Social Justice for the Bishops’ Conference, also said that entrepreneurs “risk their livelihood to develop their business ideas” which ultimately provides “useful goods and services as well as dignified employment.”

Statement

I welcome the addition to the calendar of a ‘Jubilee for Entrepreneurs’ by the late Pope Francis. As the Holy Father noted in his encyclical letter on fraternity and social friendship, Fratelli Tutti, “In God’s plan, each individual is called to promote his or her own development, and this includes finding the best economic and technological means of multiplying goods and increasing wealth.”

In an audience with the Italian Family Business Association in October 2024, Pope Francis described how entrepreneurs needed to combine courage and responsibility, noting that the entrepreneur cannot retreat into him or herself but must take prudent risks, take responsibility for the business, for the family and for future generations.

The Church recognises the vital role of business in promoting the common good. She is also aware that many, if not most, entrepreneurs risk their livelihood to develop their business ideas and, in doing so, provide useful goods and services as well as dignified employment for workers, whose jubilee we are also celebrating around this time.

In his encyclical letter Centesimus Annus, Pope Saint John Paul II reminded us of the virtues that entrepreneurs need, the fruits of which benefit all in society. In particular he referred to “diligence, industriousness, prudence in undertaking reasonable risks, reliability and fidelity in interpersonal relationships, as well as courage in carrying out decisions which are difficult and painful but necessary, both for the overall working of a business and in meeting possible set-backs.” Courage is also needed by entrepreneurs, especially when they are taking their first steps to develop a new business.

Whilst giving thanks for the gifts and virtues of entrepreneurs, I ask entrepreneurs never to forget that they should work for the common good of society, producing ethical goods and services by ethical means, and always treating workers, suppliers, clients and customers with dignity. Entrepreneurship should always be exercised in fidelity to the moral law.

During this ‘Jubilee for Entrepreneurs’, we can ask for the intercession of those saints who have been models for Christian entrepreneurs. These include St. Joseph, the patron saint of workers; St. Homobonus, who could have lived a life of leisure but chose to work in business and support the poor with the proceeds; and St Louis Martin, father of St. Teresa of Lisieux, who carefully balanced the demands of business and the raising of his faithful family following the tragic death of his wife and mother of his children.

Bishop Richard Moth

Chair, Department for Social Justice

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Image: © Fr Lawrence Lew