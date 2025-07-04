The National Jubilee Pilgrimage of Hope

The Pilgrimage of Hope is a national walking pilgrimage with four main Ways converging at the Cathedral of St Barnabas, Nottingham, on Saturday 13th September 2025, for shared prayer and celebration. The Pilgrimage will culminate with Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at 11.15 am on 14th September 2025 at St Barnabas’ Cathedral. The Pilgrimage will embody the values of the Sisters of the Holy Cross of compassion, faith, prayer and community.

The four main Ways (see map below) start at the Catholic cathedrals in Cardiff, Leeds, Norwich and London, and will bless our nations with a Sign of the Cross and with the Gospels. The routes use established hiking routes and are off road as much as possible. A small group of ‘perpetual pilgrims’ will walk the full distance of each Way, and day pilgrims will be able to register to join for stages. Stretches which are suitable for wheelchairs and buggies will be identified. There will be opportunities for non-walkers to provide enroute support, hospitality and prayer. There are also possible feeder routes to the four main Ways from all the other Catholic cathedrals of England & Wales for keen long-distance walkers, so people from every diocese are able to participate.

In the Catholic Church, Jubilees or Holy Years are special years of grace, forgiveness and reconciliation. The first was declared by Pope Boniface VIII in 1300. The 2025 Jubilee marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. It has especial significance in England & Wales as it also commemorates 175 years since the restoration of the Catholic hierarchy after the penal centuries that followed the English Reformation.

The Jubilee has the theme ‘pilgrims of hope’ and the logo (above) shows people coming from the four corners of the earth in solidarity. Pope Francis has written:

“Pilgrimage is of course a fundamental element of every Jubilee event. Setting out on a journey is traditionally associated with our human quest for meaning in life. A pilgrimage on foot is a great aid for rediscovering the value of silence, effort and simplicity of life. In the coming year, pilgrims of hope will surely travel the ancient and more modern routes in order to experience the Jubilee to the full.” (Spes Non Confundit, Bull of Indiction of the 2025 Jubilee, p5)

The Pilgrimage of Hope will be a wonderful way of experiencing the Jubilee to the full. You can find out more about the four main Ways here.