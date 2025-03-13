Winners announced in schools competition celebrating the jubilee theme

Winners have been announced in a media competition for young people in Britain and Ireland, run by the Columban Missionaries, on the subject Jubilee: Pilgrims of Hope.

The competition attracted a record 272 entries, the highest number in the eight years the Columbans have run a schools competition. Young people 13-18 years were asked to produce a piece of writing or image that highlighted a community or groups bringing hope in the world in this Jubilee Year, making a difference locally, nationally or globally.

In Britain, entries from 22 schools were judged by a panel of media experts who praised the high quality of all the entries shortlisted. The judges’ panel comprised of Ruth Gledhill, Assistant Editor for The Tablet, Josephine Siedlecka, Founder and Editor of Independent Catholic News, Andrea Speranza, CAFOD’s Campaigns Manager, Columban Father Ed O’Connell, back in Britain after many years on mission in Peru, James Trewby, Columban Education Worker, and a group with lived experiences of migration from Hope Garden in Birmingham.

In Britain, the winning article came from Armance Young of St Catherine’s in Twickenham. Runners up were Aleksandra Niklewska from Loreto School in Altrincham, a school which had three winners, and Elsie Healy from Bishop Challoner in Birmingham.

Armance highlighted the ‘Jubilee’ work of CAFOD, the Jesuit Refugee Service, the Sant’Egidio Community and Mary’s Meals. She said: “I was delighted to participate in the essay competition on a topic that I am passionate about, and to have learnt about the work of the Columban Missionaries.” She urged all Catholics “to recognise the power of communal action.” Catherine McDonough, Head of RE at St Catherine’s, said: “We are delighted to hear that Armance has won this nationwide competition celebrating communities that bring hope in the world today. Hers is an inspiring message that resonates deeply within our community at St Catherine’s, as we embark as pilgrims of hope in this special Jubilee Year. It’s truly special when such a powerful example of hope and service comes directly from a young woman.”

The winning image was produced by Arianna Boardman from Loreto Grammar School in Altrincham, with runners up being Favour Eze from All Saints, Dagenham, Cassi Walisiak from St Paul’s, Milton Keynes, and Alice Holt from Loreto. Arianna drew bubbles highlighting diverse environmental problems, with Earth at the centre and celebrating the Laudato Si Movement. The Head of RE at Loreto, Ann-Marie Bridle, said: “this competition has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with such an important theme in the wider context of our Catholic faith.”

The Columbans thanked all the young people who entered the 2025 competition, their teachers and the judging panels. Former themes of the Competition have focused on Climate Change, Migration, Throwaway Culture, Racism, 21st Century Changemakers, Peace and Biodiversity.

More information

Full list of winners, judges and links to entries can be found on the Columban’s competition website.