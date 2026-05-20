Day For Life

Downloadable A4 booklet for ‘Day for Life’ 2026

Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 @ 5:50 pm

This simple A4 PDF booklet contains the joint message from the Bishops of England and Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, along with a psalm and prayers for 'Day for Life' 2026.

icon-home » Events » Day for Life » Downloadable A4 booklet for ‘...

The theme for this year’s Day for Life, celebrated on Sunday, 21 June, is: The Wonder of the Child in the Womb.

Parenthood is a vocation of joys and hopes, of grief and anxieties. On this year’s Day for Life, we acknowledge the particular grief of mothers and fathers who have lost a child before birth or in infancy.

Many parents find consolation in their faith and its assurance that every child, including those who lose their life before they are born or soon after, is created, willed and deeply loved by God from all eternity.

Read/Download

This simple A4 PDF booklet contains the joint message from the Bishops of England and Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, along with a psalm and prayers for Day for Life 2026.

Day for Life 2026 – A4 Booklet

Day for Life 2024

Day for Life 2024 focuses on care at the end of life and the need to build a culture of care.

Day for Life 2023

The focus was post-abortion trauma and the impact of abortion.

Prayers for Day for Life 2026

Prayers that can be used on or around Day for Life 2026

Day for Life Fund

All information on how to apply for a grant from the Day for Life Fund can be found here.

The Wonder of the Child in the Womb

The Bishops reflection on the 'Day for Life' theme.

Day for Life 2025

The theme in 2025 was Hope does not Disappoint: Finding meaning in Suffering. Inspired by Romans 5:5-6 we find hope can endure the darkness of human suffering and even see beyond it.