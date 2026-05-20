Downloadable A4 booklet for ‘Day for Life’ 2026

The theme for this year’s Day for Life, celebrated on Sunday, 21 June, is: The Wonder of the Child in the Womb.

Parenthood is a vocation of joys and hopes, of grief and anxieties. On this year’s Day for Life, we acknowledge the particular grief of mothers and fathers who have lost a child before birth or in infancy.

Many parents find consolation in their faith and its assurance that every child, including those who lose their life before they are born or soon after, is created, willed and deeply loved by God from all eternity.

Read/Download

This simple A4 PDF booklet contains the joint message from the Bishops of England and Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, along with a psalm and prayers for Day for Life 2026.