Day of Prayer and Public Witness for Peace in the Holy Land

In response to the escalation of violence in the Holy Land we ask Christians in the UK to come together to pray for an end to war.
In response to the devastating escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank, Catholic charities and NGOs are joining other Christian organisations and churches in a day of prayer and public witness to ask Christians in the UK to come together to pray for an end to war, violence and suffering in the Holy Land.
The day will be marked on Sunday, 21 September, and coincides with UN World Peace Day.
We come together on 21 September to pray and stand in solidarity with those suffering due to the conflict and violence in the Middle East.