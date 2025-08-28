Prayers for Peace in Gaza

The humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza leaves many short of words at the scale of human suffering. Our hearts turn in prayer to Christ the Prince of Peace as we entrust the sick, the injured, those held captive and those who have died to the eternal embrace of the Father.

These suggested prayers can be used to pray for peace with justice at this time.

Bidding Prayers

We pray for an end to the growing spiral of violence in Gaza and the Holy Land, and to the suffering inflicted on its peoples; that the captives be freed, the hungry fed and sheltered, and the wounded healed.

Lord in your mercy…

We pray for Fr Romanelli and the communities sheltering in the compounds of the Holy Family and St Porphyrius: that the courageous decision of the clergy and nuns to stay and care for the vulnerable will convert the hearts of those who bring death and violence to Gaza.

Lord in your mercy…

Hail Mary

We pray that Our Lady’s mantle of protection be spread over all who suffer in the Land of Our Saviour’s birth, as we say…

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou amongst women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Praying for Mary’s Intercession for Peace in the Holy Land

Our Lady, Queen of Palestine, extend your hand over the Holy Land and over all who live there: Jews, Muslims, Druze and Christians, Palestinians, Israelis, migrant workers and refugees.

Our Lady, intercede for us all and especially for the Church, the Body of your Son, Jesus Christ Our Lord.

We have been sent to preach Good News to all in the land that is yours and His, the land of the patriarchs, kings, prophets, apostles and of the first community formed to walk in the way of your Son, the Mother Church of Jerusalem.

This mission needs the courage and the perseverance, the wisdom and the faith that were yours, pray for us.

On your knees He, who was your Lord and Master, learnt to speak and to pray, to act and to obey.

We ask you to teach us to speak and to pray, to act and to obey today in the land called to be holy.

In the midst of war and hatred, walls, occupation and discrimination, fear and rejection, instruct us how to be instruments of justice and peace, pardon and reconciliation.

We affirm with you that He is our peace.

Show us the way to incarnate in our life as Church both fidelity to your Son and an embracing love for all in this land, especially for those who are the poorest and the most excluded, the homeless, the refugees, the prisoners, those who are maltreated, oppressed and are victims of injustice.

Our Lady, Queen of Palestine, you are our mother, given to us by your Son on the Cross.

With you, we are called to be witnesses to the Resurrection that already heralds His Kingdom.

Modelling ourselves on you, we ask Him to anoint us as Spirit filled proclaimers of the Good News that He has vanquished death by His death on the Cross and has given life to those in the tombs.

May we, members of His Body the Church, be living signs that point to the Kingdom that is already among us. Amen.

Mother Mary, Queen of Palestine, pray for us.

This prayer for Mary’s Intercession for Peace in the Holy Land was written by Father David Neuhaus, S.J. Fr Neuhaus is an Israeli Jesuit priest who has met with the Bishops of the Holy Land Co-ordination on a number of occasions to share his work and ministry.

