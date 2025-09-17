Prayers for Peace in the Holy Land

Prayers

We come together on Sunday, 21 September to pray and stand in solidarity with those suffering due to the conflict and violence in the Middle East, including Palestinian Christians. On this day, we repeat the call for a ceasefire in Gaza, unfettered access to humanitarian relief for civilians, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, and for a lasting peace – with justice – in the Holy Land.

Here are some suggested prayers that can be used on the day and ongoing.

Fr. Rami Asakrieh’s Prayer

Fr. Rami is a Franciscan Brother, the parish priest of the Catholic parish of St. Catherine’s in Bethlehem.

God of mercy and justice,

we lift before You the land made holy by Your presence.

Grant an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,

and open the way for unfettered humanitarian relief.

Bring an end to violence in Israel and Palestine,

and soften every hardened heart with Your peace.

We ask for the safe release of all hostages and detainees,

and for a true and meaningful peace process

that honors the dignity of every person.

Lord, make us instruments of Your peace.

Amen.

Fr. Rami Asakrieh OFM

Anglican Bishop in Jerusalem’s prayer

A Prayer for the Holy Land for 21 September 2025

Gracious Father, whose blessed Son Jesus Christ came down from heaven to be the true bread which gives life to the world:

In your mercy, provide for all those in Gaza and beyond who suffer from hunger and starvation, that they may be given both physical bread to nourish their bodies and heavenly bread to sustain their souls.

By the power of your Spirit, bring a speedy end to this cruel war, the release of all captives, care for the sick and wounded, comfort for those who have lost loved-ones, and the opening of a pathway for a just and lasting peace here in the very homeland where your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, ministered during his earthly life; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

Amen

The Most Reverend Dr. Hosam E. Naoum, Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, August 2025

Welsh

Gweddi dros y Tir Sanctaidd ar gyfer Medi 21

Dad Grasol, daeth dy Fab bendigedig, Iesu Grist o’r nefoedd i fod yn fara’r gwirionedd

sy’n rhoi bywyd i’r byd:

Yn dy drugaredd, dyro fwyd i bawb yn Gaza a thu hwnt sy’n dioddef o newyn er mwyn

iddynt dderbyn bara materol i fwydo eu cyrff a bara nefol i gynnal eu heneidiau.

Trwy rym dy Ysbryd, tyrd â’r rhyfel creulon hwn i ben ar frys gyda rhyddhad i’r holl

garcharorion, gofal meddygol i’r clwyfedig, cysur i’r rhai sydd wedi colli anwyliaid ac agor

lwybr i greu heddwch cyfiawn a pharhaol yma yn y wlad lle bu dy Fab, ein Harglwydd

Iesu Grist ei hun yn gweini yn ystod ei fywyd daearol.

Yr hwn sy’n byw ac yn teyrnasu gyda thi a’r Ysbryd Sanctaidd, un Duw, yn awr a hyd byth.

Amen

Y Parchedicaf Ddr. Hosam E. Naoum, Archesgob Anglicanaidd yn Jerwsalem, Awst 2025

Points for Prayer

Your prayers might focus on one or more of the issues below:

An immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Unfettered access to humanitarian relief.

An end to violence in Israel and Palestine.

The release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

A meaningful peace process.