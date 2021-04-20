Queen Catholic Bishops send birthday message to Her Majesty The Queen Catholic Bishops send birthday mess... Monarchy » »

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have sent their “heartfelt greetings and prayers” to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her 95th birthday – 21 April 2021.

The Bishops, meeting in Plenary Assembly this week, also convey “with one voice” their deepest condolences on the death of the Queen’s “beloved husband”, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Letter

Tuesday 20th April 2021

HM Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor Castle

Windsor

SL4 5JB

Your Majesty,

This week we, the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, are meeting in Plenary Assembly. We wish to send you our heartfelt greetings and prayers.

With one voice we wish to convey to Your Majesty our deepest condolences on the death of your beloved husband, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With the peoples of our nations, we have mourned his death, prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul, thanked God for the example of his life, and prayed to our heavenly Father for the strengthening of Your Majesty and the Royal Family.

We also wish to offer you our congratulations on the occasion of your 95th birthday. We thank you for all the years of outstanding service that you have given as our Queen and Sovereign, and we ask God’s blessings on the years of your reign that are still to come.

May God bless Your Majesty, now and always.

With all good wishes and prayers,

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales