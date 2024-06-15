King Priests honoured in King Charles III Birthday Honours List Monarchy » Priests honoured in King Charles II... King » »

The Provost of the Brompton Oratory in London, the Very Reverend Julian Large, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to Faith and Integration.

Awarded an MBE is a Ukrainian priest instrumental in setting up a welcome centre for displaced Ukrainians in London fleeing the war.

Father Mykola Matwijiwskyj, Vicar General of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (or diocese) of the Holy Family of London, had the honour conferred on him for services to refugee resettlement.

The Ukrainian Welcome Centre was set up in central London to provide a single point of contact for essential information for arrival, settling and long-term living in the UK for those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Fr Mykola said:

“It is an honour to be awarded an MBE in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours list and I am humbled by this recognition. I see it as my pastoral duty and a part of my priestly ministry to support Ukrainians in the UK – especially those who have fled war in Ukraine in the hope of finding sanctuary.

“This award recognises the important role our Eparchy plays in supporting Ukrainians in the UK. I consider this to be an honour for our entire Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the UK and an award for every person who has worked or volunteered with the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London. I pray that God rewards and blesses them for all they have done and all they will continue to do.

“I also express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty The King for considering the Eparchy worthy of such public acknowledgement. Thank you.”

