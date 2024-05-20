King HM The King to be Patron of the Council of Christians and Jews Monarchy » HM The King to be Patron of the Cou... King » »

His Majesty King Charles III will be Patron of the Council of Christians and Jews, it has been announced.

The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ), the nation’s first interfaith charity and the leading forum for Christian-Jewish dialogue, has been confirmed as a Royal Patronage following a major review of more than 1,000 charity and organisations to mark the first anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation.

“In an age of interfaith tension in the UK, this news is welcome,” said CCJ Chair Bishop Sarah Bullock. “Fighting antisemitism and all prejudice needs us all, and His Majesty’s patronage signals commitment to this at the highest level.”

In 2021, CCJ conferred its annual Bridge Award to King Charles, an award recognising people who have made a significant, exceptional and leading contribution to building bridges between peoples, in a Christian-Jewish or wider setting.

On accepting the award, The King said: “Never, I would say, has the CCJ been more needed in our conflict-torn world.” He then quoted the Prophet Isaiah: “Thou wilt keep them in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Thee.”

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the Council of Christians and Jews for 70 years.

Background

The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) was founded in 1942 by the then Chief Rabbi, Joseph Hertz and Archbishop William Temple, then Archbishop of Canterbury. It is one of the oldest interfaith organisations in the UK, and by using Christian-Jewish engagement as a springboard, plays a wider role in the interfaith arena.

Its ten presidents, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi, and the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, are deeply engaged with the work of CCJ. Its work is split into three main areas: Dialogue, Education and Social Action.

Its Campus Leadership Programme, launched in 2016, seeks to foster places of inclusion and dialogue at universities.