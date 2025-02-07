King Cardinal welcomes announcement that The King and Queen will make a State Visit to the Holy See Monarchy » Cardinal welcomes announcement that... King » »

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has warmly welcomed the announcement that Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and Italy in early April 2025.

“I am delighted King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Holy See and meet with Pope Francis during this special Jubilee Year when so many will gather in Rome as pilgrims of hope,” said Cardinal Nichols after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace. “It presents a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the close relationship between the UK and the Holy See.”

The UK Ambassador to the Holy See, His Excellency Chris Trott, posting on X, said he was “absolutely delighted” that The King and Queen will be visiting the Holy See this year.

A more detailed itinerary will be announced in due course.